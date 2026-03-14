Akron vs Toledo College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament Championship

The MAC champion will be crowned Saturday as the No. 2 seed Akron Zips (28-5, 17-1 MAC) meet the No. 4 Toledo Rockets (19-14, 11-7 MAC) at 8 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Akron vs. Toledo Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Akron vs. Toledo Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Akron win (76.2%)

To help you make an informed wager on Akron-Toledo outing (in which Akron is a 7.5-point favorite and the total is set at 159.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

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Akron vs. Toledo: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Akron has covered 17 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Toledo has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Toledo is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 12-10 ATS record Akron puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Zips have done a better job covering the spread in road games (8-4-0) than they have at home (6-7-0).

This year, the Rockets are 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, they are 9-5-0 ATS (.643).

Against the spread, in conference action, Akron is 10-10-0 this season.

Against the spread in MAC play, Toledo is 13-7-0 this season.

Akron vs. Toledo: Moneyline Betting Stats

Akron has come away with 26 wins in the 30 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Zips have been a -300 moneyline favorite on 24 occasions this season and won every game.

Toledo has been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. Toledo has finished 4-8 in those games.

The Rockets have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +240 or longer without earning a win.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Akron has a 75% chance of walking away with the win.

Akron vs. Toledo Head-to-Head Comparison

Akron has a +502 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. It is putting up 88.6 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and is allowing 73.4 per outing to rank 165th in college basketball.

Akron's leading scorer, Tavari Johnson, is 29th in the country averaging 20.3 points per game.

Toledo has a +154 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. It is putting up 81.2 points per game, 63rd in college basketball, and is giving up 76.5 per outing to rank 248th in college basketball.

Sonny Wilson's team-leading 17.2 points per game rank him 139th in college basketball.

The Zips win the rebound battle by 6.4 boards on average. They collect 35.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 34th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.9 per contest.

Amani Lyles' 7.8 rebounds per game lead the Zips and rank 91st in college basketball play.

The Rockets fall short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. They are grabbing 30.2 rebounds per game (275th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.1.

Sean Craig leads the Rockets with 7.3 rebounds per game (125th in college basketball).

Akron ranks fifth in college basketball with 109.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 58th in college basketball defensively with 90.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Rockets average 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (66th in college basketball), and allow 96.8 points per 100 possessions (222nd in college basketball).

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