FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Air Force Falcons and the Wyoming Cowboys.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Air Force vs Wyoming Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Air Force: (-188) | Wyoming: (+158)
  • Spread: Air Force: -4.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +4.5 (-110)
  • Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Air Force vs Wyoming Betting Trends

  • Air Force is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • As a 4.5-point or greater favorite, Air Force has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
  • Every Air Force game has hit the over this season.
  • Wyoming has covered the spread three times in six games.
  • Wyoming doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • Wyoming has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this year.

Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Falcons win (66.2%)

Air Force vs Wyoming Point Spread

Air Force is favored by 4.5 points against Wyoming. Air Force is -110 to cover the spread, while Wyoming is -110.

Air Force vs Wyoming Over/Under

A total of 58.5 points has been set for the Air Force-Wyoming matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Air Force vs Wyoming Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Air Force-Wyoming, Air Force is the favorite at -188, and Wyoming is +158.

Air Force vs. Wyoming Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Air Force38.31940.013354.76
Wyoming19.811822.35648.06

Air Force vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Air Force vs. Wyoming analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup