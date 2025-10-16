Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Air Force Falcons and the Wyoming Cowboys.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Air Force vs Wyoming Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Air Force: (-188) | Wyoming: (+158)
- Spread: Air Force: -4.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +4.5 (-110)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Air Force vs Wyoming Betting Trends
- Air Force is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- As a 4.5-point or greater favorite, Air Force has one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- Every Air Force game has hit the over this season.
- Wyoming has covered the spread three times in six games.
- Wyoming doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Wyoming has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this year.
Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Falcons win (66.2%)
Air Force vs Wyoming Point Spread
Air Force is favored by 4.5 points against Wyoming. Air Force is -110 to cover the spread, while Wyoming is -110.
Air Force vs Wyoming Over/Under
A total of 58.5 points has been set for the Air Force-Wyoming matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Air Force vs Wyoming Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Air Force-Wyoming, Air Force is the favorite at -188, and Wyoming is +158.
Air Force vs. Wyoming Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Air Force
|38.3
|19
|40.0
|133
|54.7
|6
|Wyoming
|19.8
|118
|22.3
|56
|48.0
|6
Air Force vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Stadium: Falcon Stadium
