Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Air Force Falcons and the Wyoming Cowboys.

Air Force vs Wyoming Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Air Force: (-188) | Wyoming: (+158)

Air Force: (-188) | Wyoming: (+158) Spread: Air Force: -4.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +4.5 (-110)

Air Force: -4.5 (-110) | Wyoming: +4.5 (-110) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Air Force vs Wyoming Betting Trends

Air Force is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point or greater favorite, Air Force has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Every Air Force game has hit the over this season.

Wyoming has covered the spread three times in six games.

Wyoming doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Wyoming has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this year.

Air Force vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (66.2%)

Air Force vs Wyoming Point Spread

Air Force is favored by 4.5 points against Wyoming. Air Force is -110 to cover the spread, while Wyoming is -110.

Air Force vs Wyoming Over/Under

A total of 58.5 points has been set for the Air Force-Wyoming matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Air Force vs Wyoming Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Air Force-Wyoming, Air Force is the favorite at -188, and Wyoming is +158.

Air Force vs. Wyoming Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Air Force 38.3 19 40.0 133 54.7 6 Wyoming 19.8 118 22.3 56 48.0 6

Air Force vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Stadium: Falcon Stadium

