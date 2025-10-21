Adam Thielen Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 8 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), wideout Adam Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the eighth-ranked pass defense in the league (192.3 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Thielen, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Chargers.

Thinking about playing Thielen this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Adam Thielen Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 23, 2025

October 23, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 2.0

2.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 2.7

2.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.31

13.31 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Thielen Fantasy Performance

With 6.7 fantasy points this season (1.3 per game), Thielen is the 133rd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 359th among all players.

During his last three games Thielen has been targeted six times, with three receptions for 21 yards and zero TDs, leading to 2.1 fantasy points (0.7 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Thielen's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he caught two balls on three targets for 26 yards, good for 2.6 fantasy points.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Chargers have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of Seven players have caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Adam Thielen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.