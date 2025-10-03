Adam Thielen Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen will be up against the fourth-ranked passing defense of the Cleveland Browns (152.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Thielen for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Browns? We've got stats and info for you below.

Adam Thielen Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 1.7

1.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 2.3

2.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.39

11.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Thielen Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Thielen is currently the 112th-ranked fantasy player (303rd overall), putting up 5.7 total fantasy points (1.4 per game).

In his last three games, Thielen has tallied 37 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on four catches (seven targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 3.7 (1.2 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Thielen's fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, when he compiled 2.6 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Browns this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed six players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

