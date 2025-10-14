Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will take on the 31st-ranked passing defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (258.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

For more information on Rodgers, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Bengals.

Thinking about playing Rodgers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Aaron Rodgers Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 16, 2025

October 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 Projected Passing Yards: 195.75

195.75 Projected Passing TDs: 1.54

1.54 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.46

11.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

With 78.1 fantasy points in 2025 (15.6 per game), Rodgers is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 38th overall.

In his last three games, Rodgers has amassed 42 fantasy points (14 per game), completing 55-of-75 passes for 574 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 10 rushing yards on eight carries.

The peak of Rodgers' season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 1, as he tallied 25.7 fantasy points by reeling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Rodgers had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he posted 10.4 fantasy points -- 18-of-33 (54.5%), 203 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

Two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has given up more than 100 yards receiving to only one player this season.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Bengals this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Cincinnati this season.

Two players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.