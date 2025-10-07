Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will match up with the fourth-ranked pass defense of the Cleveland Browns (172.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Rodgers worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Browns? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Aaron Rodgers Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Passing Yards: 193.43

193.43 Projected Passing TDs: 1.35

1.35 Projected Rushing Yards: 11.52

11.52 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

Rodgers is currently the 24th-ranked fantasy player at his position (44th overall), putting up 60.6 total fantasy points (15.2 per game).

Over his last three games, Rodgers has tallied 34.9 fantasy points (11.6 per game), as he's racked up 542 yards on 52-of-78 passing with four touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 12 rushing yards on eight carries.

The peak of Rodgers' fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 1, when he posted 25.7 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Rodgers had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he put up 10.4 fantasy points -- 18-of-33 (54.5%), 203 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Browns this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Cleveland this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Browns have given up a TD catch by eight players this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Cleveland this season.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

