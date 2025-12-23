Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers will match up with the top-ranked passing defense of the Cleveland Browns (164.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Rodgers a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Browns? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Rodgers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Aaron Rodgers Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Passing Yards: 203.15

203.15 Projected Passing TDs: 1.10

1.10 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.21

5.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

Rodgers is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player at his position (27th overall), posting 201.1 total fantasy points (14.4 per game).

In his last three games, Rodgers has compiled 53.0 fantasy points (17.7 per game), completing 73-of-102 throws for 774 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added nine rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Rodgers has posted 65.1 fantasy points (13.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,007 yards on 92-of-138 passing, with five touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 17 rushing yards on six carries with one TD.

The highlight of Rodgers' fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst versus the New York Jets, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (25.7 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Rodgers delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (2.7 points) in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 117 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not let a player record over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has allowed six players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Just two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Browns this season.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up a TD catch by 19 players this season.

Cleveland has allowed only three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Three players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this year.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed just three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.