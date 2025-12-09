Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a matchup against the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league (202.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Miami Dolphins, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Rodgers for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Dolphins? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Aaron Rodgers Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 15, 2025

December 15, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.2

13.2 Projected Passing Yards: 188.42

188.42 Projected Passing TDs: 1.52

1.52 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.10

5.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Rodgers is currently the 18th-ranked fantasy player (29th overall), putting up 168.6 total fantasy points (14.1 per game).

During his last three games, Rodgers has compiled 517 passing yards (42-of-70) for two passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 32.6 fantasy points (10.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed eight yards rushing on four carries with one touchdown.

Rodgers has connected on 83-of-136 passes for 881 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 51.1 total fantasy points (10.2 per game). With his legs, he's added eight rushing yards on six attempts with one TD.

The high point of Rodgers' fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the New York Jets, a game when he went off for -1 rushing yards on one carry (for 25.7 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Rodgers disappointed his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, when he mustered only 2.7 fantasy points -- 10-of-21 (47.6%), 117 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Miami has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

The Dolphins have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

