Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), QB Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, who have the 25th-ranked passing defense in the league (232.0 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Rodgers for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Ravens? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Rodgers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Aaron Rodgers Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Passing Yards: 225.92

225.92 Projected Passing TDs: 1.32

1.32 Projected Rushing Yards: 2.42

2.42 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

With 148.1 fantasy points in 2025 (13.5 per game), Rodgers is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 33rd overall.

In his last three games, Rodgers has put up 18.5 fantasy points (6.2 per game), completing 35-of-67 throws for 394 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Rodgers has completed 84-of-138 passes for 816 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 47.4 total fantasy points (9.5 per game). With his legs, he's added eight rushing yards on four attempts.

The high point of Rodgers' season as a fantasy producer came against the New York Jets in Week 1, as he posted 25.7 fantasy points by running for -1 yards on one attempt.

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Rodgers disappointed his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills last week, when he managed only 2.7 fantasy points -- 10-of-21 (47.6%), 117 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have given up three or more passing TDs to just two opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

Baltimore has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Ravens this year.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.