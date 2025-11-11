Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Cincinnati Bengals and their 30th-ranked pass defense (260.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Rodgers' next game versus the Bengals, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Rodgers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Aaron Rodgers Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 Projected Passing Yards: 217.62

217.62 Projected Passing TDs: 1.99

1.99 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.29

10.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

With 136 fantasy points in 2025 (15.1 per game), Rodgers is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 24th overall.

Through his last three games, Rodgers has connected on 65-of-102 throws for 583 yards, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 35.3 total fantasy points (11.8 per game).

Rodgers has completed 109-of-166 throws for 1,067 yards, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 75.4 total fantasy points (15.1 per game). With his legs, he's added seven rushing yards on four attempts.

The highlight of Rodgers' fantasy season was a Week 1 performance versus the New York Jets, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (25.7 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Rodgers delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (6.4 points) last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, passing for 161 yards and one touchdown with two picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed only one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed five players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.