Aaron Jones Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers will play the Detroit Lions -- whose run defense was ranked 29th in the league last season (146.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 4, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

For more information on Jones, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming game against the Lions.

Thinking about playing Jones this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jones vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.20

6.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.87

33.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

0.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.36

11.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 38th overall and 11th at his position, Jones picked up 189.6 fantasy points (11.2 per game) in 2022.

Jones picked up 24.7 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had nine carries for 41 yards and one touchdown, plus 86 receiving yards on two catches (four targets) and one TD.

In Week 2 last season against the Chicago Bears, Jones put up a season-high of 29.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: 15 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 10 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Jones picked up 21.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 24 carries, 138 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season, Jones ended up with 2.7 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 36 yards. That happened in Week 3 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones picked up 3.4 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 25 yards -- in Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins, his second-worst performance of the year.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Lions Defensive Performance

Last year, Detroit allowed six quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Lions allowed at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Detroit gave up two or more touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

Last year, the Lions allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Detroit last season, nine players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Lions allowed 23 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Detroit gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Lions gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to six players last season.

Against Detroit last season, 19 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Lions gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last season.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Jones? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.