Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones will match up with the 16th-ranked tun defense of the Detroit Lions (114.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

For more info on Jones, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Lions.

Aaron Jones Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.84

56.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

0.15 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.62

18.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones is the 44th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 171st overall, as he has put up 78.4 total fantasy points (7.1 per game).

In his last three games, Jones has put up 23.4 fantasy points (7.8 per game), running for 195 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 47 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 39 yards on five grabs (seven targets) as a pass-catcher.

Jones has put up 29.6 fantasy points (5.9 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 239 yards with zero touchdowns on 62 carries. He has also contributed 77 yards on 12 catches (15 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Jones' fantasy season so far was Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 12.9 fantasy points. He also had 47 rushing yards on nine attempts (5.2 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Jones had his worst game of the season in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he tallied just 0.5 fantasy points (6 carries, 3 yards; 4 receptions, 22 yards).

Lions Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.

Detroit has allowed at least two passing TDs to 10 opposing QBs this season.

The Lions have allowed four players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Detroit has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to six players this year.

The Lions have allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this year.

Only two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Lions this year.

