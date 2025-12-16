Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the New York Giants, who have the 31st-ranked run defense in the league (153.6 yards allowed per game).

Is Jones a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Giants? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Aaron Jones Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.84

59.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.40

13.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

Jones is currently the 47th-ranked fantasy player at his position (179th overall), tallying 69.1 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

In his last three games, Jones has put up 14.6 fantasy points (4.9 per game), rushing for 113 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 32 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 53 yards on seven grabs (eight targets) as a receiver.

Jones has totaled 28.4 fantasy points (5.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 224 yards with zero touchdowns on 57 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 80 yards on 13 receptions (18 targets).

The highlight of Jones' fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, when he compiled 12.9 fantasy points with 47 rushing yards and one TD on nine carries. As a receiver, he reeled in three balls (on six targets) for 22 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Jones delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (0.5 points) in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for three yards on six carries with four catches for 22 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed 15 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New York this year.

Just one player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Giants this year.

New York has allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

New York has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only two players this season.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this season.

New York has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Giants have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

