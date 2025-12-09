Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones will match up with the 20th-ranked rushing defense of the Dallas Cowboys (123.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Jones for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Cowboys? We've got stats and information for you below.

Aaron Jones Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.02

54.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

0.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.49

13.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 62.6 fantasy points this season (7.0 per game), Jones is the 48th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 184th among all players.

During his last three games, Jones has delivered 13.8 total fantasy points (4.6 per game), running the ball 29 times for 120 yards and zero scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 38 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).

Jones has generated 34.8 fantasy points (7.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 237 yards with one touchdown on 54 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 71 yards on 13 grabs (21 targets).

The peak of Jones' fantasy campaign was a Week 10 performance versus the Baltimore Ravens, a game when he went off for 47 rushing yards and one TD on nine carries (for 12.9 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught three balls (on six targets) for 22 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Jones had his worst game of the season in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he posted just 0.5 fantasy points (6 carries, 3 yards; 4 receptions, 22 yards).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed three players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed eight players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Cowboys have given up at least three passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Dallas this season.

A total of 23 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed at least two receiving TDs to five players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Dallas has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Five players have rushed for more than one TD against the Cowboys this season.

