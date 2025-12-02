Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Minnesota Vikings RB Aaron Jones will match up with the 27th-ranked rushing defense of the Washington Commanders (133.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Considering Jones for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Commanders? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Aaron Jones Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.2

4.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.10

29.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

0.08 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.90

6.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

With 55.0 fantasy points in 2025 (6.9 per game), Jones is the 51st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 192nd overall.

During his last three games, Jones has 14.3 total fantasy points (4.8 per game), toting the ball 31 times for 114 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 49 yards on 10 catches (14 targets).

Jones has posted 37.0 fantasy points (7.4 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 239 yards with one touchdown on 49 carries. He has also contributed 91 yards on 15 catches (22 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Jones' fantasy season came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, when he piled up 12.9 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 47 rushing yards on nine carries (5.2 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Aaron Jones delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (0.5 points) last week against the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for three yards on six carries with four catches for 22 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Five players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD versus Washington this year.

Just two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this season.

