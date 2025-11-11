Aaron Jones Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Aaron Jones and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Chicago Bears and their 24th-ranked rushing defense (135.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Jones' next game versus the Bears, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster?

Aaron Jones Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 44.89

44.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

0.17 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.30

18.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Jones Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Jones is currently the 45th-ranked fantasy player (192nd overall), tallying 40.7 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

During his last three games, Jones has 25.7 total fantasy points (8.6 per game), carrying the ball 23 times for 140 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added 57 yards on seven catches (12 targets).

The peak of Jones' fantasy season so far was last week against the Baltimore Ravens, when he carried nine times for 47 yards and one touchdown on his way to 12.9 fantasy points. He also had three receptions (on six targets) for 22 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Jones delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.3 points) in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, rushing for 23 yards on five carries.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Bears have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has given up at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed four players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have given up a TD catch by 15 players this season.

Chicago has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Bears have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

