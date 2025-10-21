A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown will match up with the 26th-ranked pass defense of the New York Giants (245.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

A.J. Brown Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.3

13.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.99

78.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown is currently the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (92nd overall), posting 57.5 total fantasy points (8.2 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has racked up 36.4 total fantasy points (12.1 per game), grabbing 15 balls (on 23 targets) for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown has put up 54.0 fantasy points (10.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 23 passes on 42 targets for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Brown's fantasy season so far was last week against the Minnesota Vikings, when he caught four balls on six targets for 121 yards with two touchdowns, good for 24.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Brown had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he posted just 0.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this season.

New York has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Giants have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this year.

New York has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have given up a touchdown reception by nine players this year.

New York has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this year.

New York has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Giants have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

