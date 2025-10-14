A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

In Week 7 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), WR A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the second-ranked passing defense in the NFL (157.6 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Brown, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Vikings.

A.J. Brown Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.11

69.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Brown is currently the 43rd-ranked player in fantasy (159th overall), with 33.4 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

During his last three games Brown has been targeted 26 times, with 13 receptions for 130 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 13.0 fantasy points (4.3 per game) during that stretch.

Brown has tallied 266 receiving yards and one touchdown on 24 catches (44 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 32.6 (6.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Brown's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, when he put up 16.9 fantasy points with six receptions (on 10 targets) for 109 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Brown had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he put up just 0.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Vikings Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has allowed just one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Vikings have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown reception by five players this year.

Minnesota has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

The Vikings have allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown versus Minnesota this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Vikings this season.

Want more data and analysis on A.J. Brown?