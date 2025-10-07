A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Wideout A.J. Brown has a matchup versus the 24th-ranked pass defense in the league (237.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the New York Giants, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Brown's next game against the Giants, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

A.J. Brown Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Game Date: October 9, 2025

October 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.53

68.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 25.4 fantasy points this season (5.1 per game), Brown is the 50th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 177th among all players.

During his last three games Brown has been targeted 27 times, with 13 receptions for 159 yards and one TD, resulting in 21.9 fantasy points (7.3 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Brown's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, as he posted 16.9 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, A.J. Brown delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (0.7 points) in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching two balls for seven yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only one player to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Giants this year.

Only one player has thrown for at least two TDs against New York this season.

The Giants have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed six players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

New York has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

New York has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Giants have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

