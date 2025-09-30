A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Denver Broncos and their ninth-ranked pass defense (186 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Brown, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Broncos.

A.J. Brown Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 75.39

75.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Brown is currently the 52nd-ranked player in fantasy (174th overall), with 21.1 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has put up 20.3 fantasy points (6.8 per game), as he's caught 13 passes on 27 targets for 143 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Brown's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, when he piled up 16.9 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in six balls (on 10 targets) for 109 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, A.J. Brown's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week was his worst of the season, as he put up just 0.7 fantasy points. He had two receptions for seven yards on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Denver has not allowed more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this year.

Denver's defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed a TD reception by two players this season.

Denver has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus Denver this season.

The Broncos have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

