A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Buffalo Bills and their second-ranked passing defense (167.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

A.J. Brown Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.51

64.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Brown is currently the 11th-ranked player in fantasy (65th overall), with 135.5 total fantasy points (9.7 per game).

In his last three games, Brown has tallied 236 yards and one score on 17 catches (27 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 29.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game) during that period.

Brown has produced 71.8 fantasy points (14.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 49 targets into 35 catches for 478 yards and four TDs.

The peak of Brown's fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the Chicago Bears, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 25.2 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed 10 balls (on 12 targets) for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, A.J. Brown had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he posted just 0.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed only one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only three players this season.

A total of 16 players have caught a TD pass against the Bills this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed five players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing TDs to six players this season.

