A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 16 (Saturday at 5 p.m. ET), wideout A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Washington Commanders, who have the 29th-ranked passing defense in the league (246.3 yards conceded per game).

Considering Brown for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Commanders? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

A.J. Brown Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.37

69.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 126.0 fantasy points in 2025 (9.7 per game), Brown is the 10th-ranked player at the WR position and 64th among all players.

In his last three games, Brown has posted 45.3 fantasy points (15.1 per game), as he's converted 27 targets into 18 catches for 273 yards and three TDs.

Brown has accumulated 67.2 total fantasy points (13.4 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 33 balls (on 48 targets) for 432 yards and four touchdowns.

The high point of Brown's fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the Chicago Bears, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 25.2 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught 10 balls (on 12 targets) for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Brown delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (0.7 points) in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching two balls for seven yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed four players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Washington has allowed at least two TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Commanders have allowed six players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of seven players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this year.

A total of 23 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Commanders this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Washington this year.

Four players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Commanders this year.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Washington this season.

Just two players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Commanders this year.

Want more data and analysis on A.J. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.