A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Wideout A.J. Brown is looking at a matchup versus the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (211.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Brown worth considering for his next matchup versus the Raiders? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

A.J. Brown Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.21

62.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

Brown has put up 115.9 fantasy points in 2025 (9.7 per game), which ranks him 14th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 69 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Brown has compiled 342 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 24 catches (35 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 52.2 (17.4 per game) during that stretch.

Brown has been targeted 49 times, with 33 receptions for 404 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 58.4 fantasy points (11.7 per game) during that period.

The peak of Brown's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 13, as he tallied 25.2 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 132 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Brown disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, when he mustered only 0.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not let a player put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this year.

Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to only two players this season.

The Raiders have given up a TD catch by 18 players this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least two receiving TDs to just one player this season.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

