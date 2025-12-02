A.J. Brown Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown will take on the second-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (168.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Thinking about Brown for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Chargers? We've got stats and information for you below.

A.J. Brown Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 8, 2025

December 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.30

64.30 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Brown Fantasy Performance

With 105.9 fantasy points in 2025 (9.6 per game), Brown is the 14th-ranked player at the WR position and 74th among all players.

In his last three games, Brown has posted 47.1 fantasy points (15.7 per game), as he's reeled in 25 passes on 33 targets for 291 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown has tallied 425 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 31 catches (42 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 72.5 (14.5 per game) during that period.

The peak of Brown's fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Chicago Bears, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 25.2 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught 10 balls (on 12 targets) for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, A.J. Brown delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (0.7 points) in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in two balls for seven yards.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed only two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Chargers have not given up more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have allowed a TD reception by 11 players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more receiving TDs to only one player this year.

The Chargers have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just two players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

A total of Four players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Chargers this season.

