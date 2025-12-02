76ers vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

76ers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MNMT

The Philadelphia 76ers (10-9) host the Washington Wizards (3-16) after losing four home games in a row. The 76ers are double-digit favorites by 13 points in the matchup, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.

76ers vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -13 235.5 -901 +610

76ers vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (75.1%)

76ers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread nine times over 19 games with a set spread.

The Wizards are 6-13-0 against the spread this season.

76ers games have gone over the total 11 times this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the total in 12 of 19 opportunities (63.2%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has played worse when playing at home, covering four times in 11 home games, and five times in eight road games.

The 76ers have exceeded the over/under less consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in six of 11 home matchups (54.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in five of eight games (62.5%).

Washington has performed better against the spread away (4-7-0) than at home (2-6-0) this year.

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 75% of the time at home (six of eight), and 54.5% of the time away (six of 11).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 32.3 points, 4.8 boards and 7.6 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 made treys per contest (third in league).

Quentin Grimes averages 17.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 boards and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Andre Drummond is averaging 7.8 points, 0.7 assists and 9.8 rebounds.

Justin Edwards' numbers on the season are 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 19.1 points, 8.6 boards and 3.3 assists. He is also sinking 51.5% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Wizards are receiving 18.4 points, 3.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

Per game, Kyshawn George provides the Wizards 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists, plus 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks.

The Wizards are receiving 10.1 points, 4.3 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Khris Middleton.

Carlton Carrington's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He is making 35.2% of his shots from the floor and 43.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

