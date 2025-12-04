76ers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

76ers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-BA, NBCS-PH, and NBA TV

The Philadelphia 76ers (11-9) face the Golden State Warriors (11-11) as 4-point favorites on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-BA, NBCS-PH, and NBA TV. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.

76ers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -4 223.5 -164 +138

76ers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (61.4%)

76ers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The 76ers have registered a 10-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors are 9-12-1 against the spread this year.

76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 11 times out of 22 chances this season.

Warriors games this season have gone over the total in 13 of 22 opportunities (59.1%).

Philadelphia has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (5-6-1) than it does in away games (5-3-0).

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under in six of 12 home games (50%). They've fared better on the road, topping the total in five of eight matchups (62.5%).

Against the spread, Golden State has been better at home (5-4-1) than on the road (4-8-0).

In terms of the over/under, Warriors games have finished over five of 10 times at home (50%), and eight of 12 on the road (66.7%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 32.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.8 boards.

Quentin Grimes averages 17 points, 3.8 boards and 4.3 assists.

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 14.7 points, 5.8 boards and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Andre Drummond averages 8.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists, shooting 56% from the field.

Joel Embiid averages 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 29% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per game.

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III averages 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5 assists. He is also sinking 51.9% of his shots from the field.

The Warriors are getting 12.5 points, 4.5 boards and 3 assists per game from Brandin Podziemski.

The Warriors receive 8.3 points per game from Draymond Green, plus 6.3 boards and 5.7 assists.

The Warriors receive 11.7 points per game from Moses Moody, plus 3.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 6.3 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. He is draining 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

