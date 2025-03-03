76ers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

76ers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-PH

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-34) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers (21-38) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, March 3, 2025. The game tips at 7 p.m. ET on KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-PH. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.

76ers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -3.5 228 -166 +140

76ers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (65.8%)

76ers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The 76ers are 22-37-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 35-25-1 this season.

76ers games have gone over the total 32 times out of 61 chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the total in 31 of 61 opportunities (50.8%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 31 games when playing at home, and it has covered 12 times in 28 games on the road.

The 76ers have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (54.8%) than games on the road (53.6%).

This year, Portland is 18-12-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). Away, it is 17-13-1 ATS (.548).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Trail Blazers' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.7%, 17 of 30) than away (45.2%, 14 of 31).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26.7 points, 6.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field and 29.3% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Paul George is averaging 16.5 points, 4.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Guerschon Yabusele's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field and 40.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 11.3 points, 2.3 assists and 4.1 boards.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

Per game, Deni Avdija gives the Trail Blazers 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Toumani Camara provides the Trail Blazers 10.7 points, 5.9 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe provides the Trail Blazers 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Trail Blazers are getting 12.6 points, 3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Scoot Henderson.

