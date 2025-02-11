76ers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

76ers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (16-37) will try to halt a four-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (20-32) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 as 7.5-point underdogs. The 76ers have lost three games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 226.

76ers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -7.5 226 -334 +270

76ers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (68.1%)

76ers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The 76ers have gone 20-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 53 games, with 29 wins against the spread.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 29 times out of 53 chances this season.

The Raptors have hit the over 50.9% of the time this year (27 of 53 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 26 games when playing at home, and it has covered 11 times in 26 games on the road.

The 76ers have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (53.8%) than away games (57.7%).

Toronto's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (16-11-1). On the road, it is .520 (13-11-1).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have gone over 16 of 28 times at home (57.1%), and 11 of 25 away (44%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 28.1 points, 3.4 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made treys per contest (ninth in NBA).

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 14.2 points, 6.5 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 46% from the field and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists.

Paul George's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 43% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 boards and 6.4 assists for the Raptors.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 6.6 boards and 5.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 47% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

The Raptors are getting 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Gradey Dick.

Ochai Agbaji's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is sinking 51.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Per game, Chris Boucher provides the Raptors 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

