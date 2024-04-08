76ers vs. Pistons NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 9

76ers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and BSDET

The Philadelphia 76ers (44-35) are heavy, 15-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (13-65) on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

76ers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -15 -110 -110 221.5 -110 -110 -1429 +870

76ers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (89.9%)

76ers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The 76ers have compiled a 45-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pistons are 38-39-1 this year.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 40 times out of 78 chances.

The Pistons have eclipsed the over/under 48.7% of the time this season (38 of 78 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has fared worse at home, covering 21 times in 38 home games, and 24 times in 41 road games.

In home games, the 76ers eclipse the total 47.4% of the time (18 of 38 games). They hit the over more often in away games, topping the total in 53.7% of games (22 of 41).

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (18-21-0). On the road, it is .513 (20-18-1).

Pistons games have gone above the over/under 41% of the time at home (16 of 39), and 56.4% of the time on the road (22 of 39).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Joel Embiid averages 34.7 points, 11 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Tobias Harris averages 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Buddy Hield is averaging 12 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 5 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Duren averages 13.7 points, 11.6 boards and 2.4 assists. He is also draining 62.1% of his shots from the floor (fifth in league).

Jaden Ivey averages 15.4 points, 3.5 boards and 3.8 assists. He is sinking 42.9% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Pistons receive 8.8 points per game from Ausar Thompson, plus 6.4 boards and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 10.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

