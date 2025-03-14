76ers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

76ers vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH, FDSIN, and WTHR-13

The Indiana Pacers (36-28) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (22-43) after losing four straight road games. The Pacers are heavy favorites by 11 points in the matchup, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, March 14, 2025. The over/under is set at 233.5 in the matchup.

76ers vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -11 233.5 -521 +400

76ers vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (55.7%)

76ers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread in a game 30 times this season (30-32-2).

The 76ers have played 65 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Pacers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times out of 65 chances this season.

76ers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 37 times in 65 opportunities (56.9%).

At home, Indiana sports a better record against the spread (16-13-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (14-19-1).

The Pacers have gone over the over/under in 17 of 30 home games (56.7%), compared to 16 of 34 road games (47.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.303, 10-23-0 record) than on the road (.406, 13-19-0).

76ers games have finished above the over/under 54.5% of the time at home (18 of 33), and 59.4% of the time on the road (19 of 32).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 8.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.8 points, 7.2 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Myles Turner averages 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the field and 35.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 4.5 assists.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Kelly Oubre Jr. gives the 76ers 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is sinking 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 10.5 points, 5.4 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 50.1% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

The 76ers get 7.3 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 8.2 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.4% of his shots from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

