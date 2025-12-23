76ers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: YES and NBCS-PH

A pair of the NBA's top scorers face off when Tyrese Maxey (third, 31.7 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (16-11) host Michael Porter Jr. (14th, 25.6 PPG) and the Brooklyn Nets (8-19) on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on YES and NBCS-PH. The 76ers are heavy favorites, by 10 points. The matchup has an over/under set at 218.5 points.

76ers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -10 218.5 -370 +295

76ers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (66.6%)

76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 15 times in 27 games with a set spread.

The Nets have 12 wins against the spread in 27 games this year.

This season, 13 of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 10 of 27 set point totals (37%).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 16 games at home, and it has covered eight times in 11 games when playing on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the 76ers hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total seven times in 16 opportunities this season (43.8%). On the road, they have hit the over six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, Brooklyn is 6-8-1 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-4-2 ATS (.500).

Nets games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (five times out of 15) than away (five of 12) this season.

76ers Leaders

Maxey's numbers on the season are 31.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 39.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.8 made 3-pointers (second in league).

VJ Edgecombe averages 16 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per contest.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 9.6 boards and 1 assists per game, shooting 52.8% from the floor.

Joel Embiid is averaging 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Porter provides the Nets 25.6 points, 7.4 boards and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 13.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

The Nets are receiving 13.4 points, 4 boards and 1.9 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

The Nets receive 8.4 points per game from Terance Mann, plus 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Nets get 9 points per game from Egor Demin, plus 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists.

