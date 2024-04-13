76ers vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 14

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and YES

The Philadelphia 76ers (46-35) host the Brooklyn Nets (32-49) after winning three home games in a row. The 76ers are heavy favorites by 16.5 points in the contest, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The over/under in the matchup is set at 215.5.

76ers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -16.5 -110 -110 215.5 -110 -110 -1667 +980

76ers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (77.9%)

76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The 76ers are 47-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Nets have 34 wins against the spread in 81 games this season.

This season, 76ers games have hit the over 41 times.

Nets games this year have hit the over 46.9% of the time (38 out of 81 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 23 times in 40 games when playing at home, and it has covered 24 times in 41 games on the road.

In home games, the 76ers eclipse the over/under 47.5% of the time (19 of 40 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 53.7% of games (22 of 41).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has been better at home (20-19-2) than away (14-26-0).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) compared to on the road (47.5%, 19 of 40).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 3.7 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 34.7 points, 11 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Tobias Harris averages 17.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 12 points, 3.2 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 5 boards and 1.5 assists.

Nets Leaders

Mikal Bridges averages 19.7 points, 4.6 boards and 3.7 assists. He is also sinking 43.6% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Nicolas Claxton averages 11.9 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is also draining 63% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

Dennis Schroder averages 14.1 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Cameron Thomas averages 22.5 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Per game, Lonnie Walker IV provides the Nets 9.7 points, 2.1 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

