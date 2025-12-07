76ers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

76ers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH

Two of the league's best scorers hit the court when Luka Doncic (first, 35.3 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (16-6) visit Tyrese Maxey (third, 31.6 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (13-9) on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH. The Lakers are 4-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

76ers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4 235.5 -166 +140

76ers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (54.9%)

76ers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers are 14-8-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 22 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have gone over the total 16 times this season.

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this year (11 of 22 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in road games (8-4-0) than it has in home games (6-4-0).

In home games, the Lakers exceed the over/under 100% of the time (10 of 10 games). They've hit the over in 50% of road games (six of 12 contests).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.385, 5-7-1 record) than on the road (.667, 6-3-0).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over six of 13 times at home (46.2%), and five of nine away (55.6%).

Lakers Leaders

Doncic averages 35.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

Austin Reaves is averaging 29.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.4 points, 0.9 assists and 8.7 boards.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.9 points, 3.8 boards and 0.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jake Laravia is averaging 9.1 points, 1.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

76ers Leaders

Maxey's numbers on the season are 31.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.6 triples (third in NBA).

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 17 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Per game, VJ Edgecombe gets the 76ers 14.3 points, 5.7 boards and 4.1 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The 76ers get 7.5 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 9.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

The 76ers are receiving 18.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

