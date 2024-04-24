76ers vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 25

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT, truTV, NBCS-PH, and MSG

The New York Knicks take a 0-2 series lead into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The 76ers are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which airs on TNT, truTV, NBCS-PH, and MSG at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 204 points.

76ers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -5.5 -112 -108 204 -110 -110 -250 +205

76ers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (60%)

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The 76ers have gone 48-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have played 82 games, with 44 wins against the spread.

This season, 41 of the 76ers' games have gone over the point total.

Knicks games this season have hit the over on 37 of 82 set point totals (45.1%).

Philadelphia has the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.585) as it does in road games.

When playing at home, the 76ers go over the total 46.3% of the time (19 of 41 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 53.7% of games (22 of 41).

Against the spread, New York has had better results away (23-17-1) than at home (21-19-1).

Knicks games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (16 times out of 41) than away (21 of 41) this year.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.9 points, 3.7 boards and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Joel Embiid averages 34.7 points, 11 boards and 5.6 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Buddy Hield is averaging 12.1 points, 3.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He is draining 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

Per game, Donte DiVincenzo provides the Knicks 15.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Knicks are getting 24 points, 9.2 boards and 5 assists per game from Julius Randle.

The Knicks are receiving 7.8 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Isaiah Hartenstein.

