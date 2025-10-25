76ers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

76ers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-PH

The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) are 6-point underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers (1-0) at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday, October 25, 2025. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-PH. The point total for the matchup is set at 231.5.

76ers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -6 231.5 -225 +188

76ers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (57.9%)

76ers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The 76ers went 29-53-0 ATS last season.

The Hornets' ATS record as underdogs of 6 points or more was 23-20-3 last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 47 times in 76ers games.

The Hornets had 33 of their 82 games go over the point total last season.

Philadelphia did a better job covering the spread on the road (17-24-0) than it did in home games (12-29-0) last year.

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, was .439 last year. Charlotte was 18-20-3 ATS on its home court and 18-21-2 on the road.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey provided points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists last year. He also averaged 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Quentin Grimes posted 14.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists. He made 46.7% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. collected 15.1 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists. He made 47% of his shots from the floor and 29.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Paul George recorded 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He sank 43% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Last season, Trendon Watford recorded 10.5 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the field.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges collected 20.3 points last season, plus 3.9 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball averaged 25.2 points, 4.9 boards and 7.4 assists last year, shooting 40.5% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown, with 3.8 made treys per contest.

Collin Sexton averaged 18.4 points, 4.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Mason Plumlee averaged 4.5 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Moussa Diabate put up 5.7 points, 0.8 assists and 6.2 boards.

