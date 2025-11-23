76ers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 23

76ers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

Sunday, November 23, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-PH

The Miami Heat (10-6) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (9-6) on Sunday, November 23, 2025 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The game airs at 1 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and NBCS-PH. The matchup's point total is set at 239.5.

76ers vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1.5 239.5 -120 +102

76ers vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (57%)

76ers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The 76ers have put together an 8-6-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Heat's 16 games this year, they have 11 wins against the spread.

76ers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times out of 16 chances this season.

Heat games this year have gone over the total in 10 of 16 opportunities (62.5%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has played worse when playing at home, covering four times in eight home games, and four times in seven road games.

At home, the 76ers eclipse the over/under 37.5% of the time (three of eight games). They hit the over more often in road games, exceeding the total in 71.4% of games (five of seven).

Miami has been better against the spread at home (7-1-0) than away (4-3-1) this season.

Heat games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (four of eight), and 75% of the time away (six of eight).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 33.4 points, 4.7 boards and 7.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Andre Drummond is averaging 8.2 points, 9.6 boards and 0.7 assists.

Trendon Watford averages 8.2 points, 4.7 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Heat.

Kel'el Ware's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 10.3 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 52.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat are receiving 24.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Norman Powell.

The Heat get 10.6 points per game from Davion Mitchell, plus 2.6 boards and 7.3 assists.

The Heat get 19.7 points per game from Bam Adebayo, plus 7.9 boards and 3.1 assists.

