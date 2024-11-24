76ers vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 24

76ers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (10-7) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (3-12) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center as just 1-point underdogs. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSSC. The matchup has a point total of 209.5.

76ers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1 209.5 -104 -112

76ers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 76ers win (59.4%)

76ers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The 76ers are 4-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Clippers have 11 wins against the spread in 17 games this season.

76ers games have gone over the total seven times out of 17 chances this season.

Clippers games this year have eclipsed the over/under 29.4% of the time (five out of 17 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (2-5-0) than it has in road tilts (2-6-0).

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (42.9%) than road games (50%).

This year, Los Angeles is 7-4-0 at home against the spread (.636 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-2-0 ATS (.667).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have gone over less frequently at home (three of 11, 27.3%) than away (two of six, 33.3%).

76ers Leaders

Jared McCain is averaging 16.5 points, 2.3 boards and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.2 points, 3.1 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 41.5% from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 12.8 points, 5 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin is averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Andre Drummond is averaging 8.6 points, 0.5 assists and 8.7 boards.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. He is also sinking 36.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Per game, Ivica Zubac gets the Clippers 15.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 3.1 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 49% of his shots from the floor and 48.7% from 3-point range (seventh in league), with an average of 3.9 treys (sixth in league).

Kris Dunn averages 7.6 points, 3.9 boards and 3.1 assists. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Per game, Derrick Jones Jr. gives the Clippers 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

