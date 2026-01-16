76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16

76ers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 16, 2026

Friday, January 16, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSOH

Two of the league's top scorers hit the court when Tyrese Maxey (third, 30.5 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (22-17) host Donovan Mitchell (fourth, 29.7 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-19) on Friday, January 16, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSOH. The 76ers are 2-point favorites. The matchup's over/under is 234.5.

76ers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -2 234.5 -118 +100

76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (51.2%)

76ers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The 76ers have put together a 21-17-1 record against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers are 15-27-0 against the spread this season.

76ers games have gone over the total 21 times out of 42 chances this season.

Cavaliers games this year have gone over the total in 20 of 42 opportunities (47.6%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has performed worse when playing at home, covering eight times in 20 home games, and 13 times in 19 road games.

The 76ers have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (55%) than road games (52.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 8-16-0 record) than away (.389, 7-11-0).

Looking at the over/under, Cavaliers games have gone over nine of 24 times at home (37.5%), and 11 of 18 away (61.1%).

76ers Leaders

Maxey averages 30.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 14 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Joel Embiid averages 23.5 points, 7 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 23.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per contest.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.3% from the floor.

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell's numbers on the season are 29.7 points, 4.7 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.2% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.9 triples (second in league).

The Cavaliers are getting 17.9 points, 8.7 boards and 4.1 assists per game from Evan Mobley.

Jaylon Tyson averages 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2 assists. He is sinking 51.3% of his shots from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 1.9 triples per game.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 59.6% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA).

The Cavaliers get 14 points per game from De'Andre Hunter, plus 4.3 boards and 2.2 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.