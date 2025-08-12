5 Fantasy Football Buy-Low Targets for 2025

The concept of "Buy low, sell high" is easy in theory. But in practice, whew buddy, can it be a doozy.

In order to buy low, you have to:

1. Identify players whose stock will eventually rise.

2. Be comfortable with the conditions that led to their decline in the first place.

I'd love to say I'm a brave little toaster who will overlook those fears, but it ain't easy. Still, it's worth the risk given the potential to get a player on whom the market has soured too much.

Which players fit this bill and are values at cost this year? Let's dig in and outline my five favorite options.

Buy-Low Options for NFL Fantasy

Christian McCaffrey

I know last year was brutal, and I know spending the eighth overall pick -- based on FantasyPros' half PPR average draft position (ADP) data -- on a guy who might miss a bunch of games is scary.

But if we get full-blown Christian McCaffrey in the back half of the first round? That's a true needle-mover. And I don't think the bull case is all that far-fetched.

Last year showed how much juice San Francisco 49ers running backs have, regardless of the name. They had an individual go for 100-plus yards from scrimmage in eight games, and they had three others at 98 or higher. Those performances came from four different backs.

No matter who you put in this role, they shine. It happened even while the offense spent stretches without Brock Purdy and Trent Williams, who are both healthy now.

Maybe McCaffrey deals with injuries again, and he torpedoes your season. It's in the range of outcomes. I'm comfortable with that, personally, when the path to the player being the top option across all positions is as clear as it is with McCaffrey in 2025.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Let me present you with a blind resume. You tell me if you want this player on your team at 43 overall:

Second-year wide receiver

Was the fourth overall pick last year and the first non-quarterback drafted

Had a 22.2% target share as a rookie

Had 47.9% of the team's deep targets (more than 15 yards downfield)

Had a respectable 20.9% red-zone share

Plays his home games indoors on a team whose defense could get them involved in shootouts

I don't know about you, but I'm taking that all day, and I want Marvin Harrison Jr. despite his poor outputs as a rookie.

The issue was Harrison actually lies in the data above: nearly all of his targets were uncatchable bombs, and it's hard to be a high-floor fantasy option when that's the case. Given the same coaching staff is back, that makes it hard to see his usage changing.

But Harrison also has a full year in the league now plus a full offseason to get better integrated to the offense. And offensive coordinator Drew Petzing seems like a sharp guy, so he's likely aware he needs to find better ways to get Harrison in the mix.

A lot of the data on Harrison was positive, even if the production wasn't there. Given his pedigree, I am happy to take the discount.

Jaylen Waddle

Last year, Jaylen Waddle was the 41st overall pick in half PPR drafts.

Since then, the Miami Dolphins have traded away Jonnu Smith, and the vibes around Tyreek Hill are weird as hell. Waddle could be the lone man standing, commanding gobs of targets from Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite that, he's now going 73rd overall, nearly three rounds later than he went last year. That's a pretty clear buy-low signal.

I do understand the hesitancy, given how poor 2024 was for Waddle. While battling through injuries, he had just a 17.3% target share in his full games, and he had just 22.5% of the deep targets in that span.

Still, he managed a 100-yard game in the opener and had a couple of big games late in the year after he had gotten healthier from his first injury. There was still juice, and we could see that emerge again this year.

A bet on Waddle is a bet on volume with Smith gone and Hill on the fritz. When you add in the potential for efficiency, given Waddle's proven NFL-caliber skills, I think he's a worthwhile gamble.

Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel has a path to a sizable role in an offense led by Jayden Daniels. I'm willing to overlook a mind-numbingly frustrating 2024 in that kind of situation.

It's easy to forget all of the obstacles Samuel faced last year. He suffered a calf strain in Week 2 in a game where he had 110 receiving yards on 10 targets. He sat out one game, returned for a couple, had 100 yards again in Week 6, and then was hospitalized with pneumonia.

He (somehow?) managed to play the next game and had 71 receiving yards. Things eventually petered out as it became clear the 49ers' season was going nowhere, but there were still bright spots despite some wild circumstances breaking against him.

Now, Samuel is with the Washington Commanders, where his primary competition for targets -- Terry McLaurin -- is in the midst of a hold-in and has requested a trade. Outside of McLaurin, the Commanders have Noah Brown (who is hurt) and Zach Ertz (who is old). Those aren't huge hurdles to clear to gain targets.

This is the final year on Samuel's contract extension, so the motivation should be there. He's a dynamic player, so I want in now that he's no longer fighting McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk for targets.

CJ Stroud

C.J. Stroud doesn't run, and his offensive line is gonna suck. That's not a great formula for finding upside out of a late-round quarterback.

Still, Stroud has proven he can be a solid contributor when the situation around him isn't pure dumpster-fire material, and things do look better this year.

Receiver injuries bit the Houston Texans in Stroud's sophomore campaign. They played only three full games where all three of Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell were healthy, and they had four games where only one of that trio was around. They've since added Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel to bolster the depth behind Collins.

The offensive line has been completely re-worked, meaning they're probably going to struggle early as they try to gel and gain chemistry. It's important not to double-count the offensive line issues as that was a key driver of Stroud's struggles last year, and it's hard to get much worse than they were then. It's a situation where change is a good thing.

Stroud's currently the QB18. He'll play just four outdoor games the entire season, and he'll face some poor defenses via his AFC South schedule. That's a profile worth betting on despite the concerns around the line.

