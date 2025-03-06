5 College Basketball Games to Watch This Weekend

This is March!

Check out our list below for five games to watch this weekend in college basketball.

College Basketball Games to Watch

St. John's at Marquette (Saturday)

Senior Day at Fiserv Forum should be incredibly emotional as the Golden Eagles are set to honor proud veterans like Kam Jones, David Joplin, and Stevie Mitchell. The Red Storm are still playing to earn a two seed in the NCAA Tournament after their 26-4 start. A win on Saturday could give Rick Pitino's squad amplified momentum entering the Big East Tournament at MSG.

Alabama at Auburn (Saturday)

Back-to-back losses for the Crimson Tide have put Nate Oats' squad in a little bit of a tailspin at the wrong time of year. The last place one should expect to get right is at Neville Arena in the final game of the regular season. This will either be a coronation for Auburn or a turning point for Alabama.

Arizona at Kansas (Saturday)

The Wildcats' first season in the Big 12 has been a big success. The Jayhawks' season, meanwhile, has been a major disappointment. Kansas is currently in the midst of its worst two-year stretch and is just a combined 20-17 in Big 12 regular season games during that span. Salvaging what's left of this year may start with a win over Arizona at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Duke at North Carolina (Saturday)

Any hopes the Tar Heels have of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament hinges on whether or not they can beat the Blue Devils on Saturday. It will be far from easy. Duke dominated North Carolina in the first meeting between these two teams this season in Durham. Hubert Davis' squad needs its best effort of the season against Duke, who will take a 27-3 mark into Saturday night's showdown in Chapel Hill.

Arch Madness Title Game (Sunday)

We don't know yet who's going to be playing on Sunday in Saint Louis, but the title game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament always signals the start of March Madness. Keep a close eye this weekend on Ben McCollum and Drake, who have quickly become one of the sport's best stories.

To Reach the Final Four - 2025 To Reach the Final Four - 2025 Auburn -155 Duke -155 Florida +140 Houston +160 Alabama +280 Tennessee +300 St. John's +440 Iowa State +440 Michigan State +460 Texas Tech +550 Maryland +800 Arizona +800 Texas A&M +900 Wisconsin +1000 Kentucky +1200 Missouri +1300 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.