4 Best NFL Touchdown Prop Bets for Week 12

Not many plays across all sports can top the thrill of a touchdown.

That excitement translates to the player prop market, as well.

Which anytime touchdown bets stand out in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's take a look.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Best NFL Anytime TD Picks: Week 12

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kenneth Walker III +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is a spot where the data and coachspeak are both pointing the same direction, and that's toward Kenneth Walker III being a quality bet at these odds.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said this week that Walker has played well enough to earn more touches. Not all coaches are truthful in press conferences, but there's evidence the pendulum was already swinging Walker's way.

In three games since the Seahawks' bye, Walker's snap rate is 48.4%, up from 41.4% before the bye in games that Zach Charbonnet played. Importantly, that has translated to the red zone, as well, as Walker's snap rate inside the 20 is 40.6%. That was just 32.8% in the relevant pre-bye games.

That boosts Walker's odds of scoring a gimme touchdown, and we know he has the ability to break off a big one, as well. I've got fair odds on Walker to score at +120 even without giving him a massive bump after what Macdonald said. Now seems like a good time to buy in.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Devin Singletary +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Devin Singletary is the new Charbonnet in that his usage goes through the roof once his offense is in scoring position.

We've got a three-game sample on the New York Giants without Cam Skattebo. In those, Singletary has a whopping 48.4% of the team's carries or targets inside the red zone. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is at just 6.5%. For context, Jonathan Taylor has a 45.1% red-zone share this year, so Singletary's usage is nutty.

I'm also comfortable buying into the offense with Jaxson Dart trending toward a return. Dart has averaged 0.07 Passing Net Expected Points (NEP, numberFire's EPA metric) per drop back this year, which isn't too far below the league average. He has also moved the ball against stout defenses like the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, giving me faith he can do so against the Detroit Lions.

Thanks to Dart's return and Singletary's red-zone usage, I've got fair odds for him to score at +160, a good bit ahead of the market.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Chris Olave +195 View more odds in Sportsbook

Even in a game with a low total, Chris Olave's role is too good for his odds to be this long.

For the season, Olave has 29.0% of the New Orleans Saints' targets, including 27.0% of the looks in the red zone. That's while playing 9 of 10 games alongside Rashid Shaheed, who commanded a healthy workload while he was in town. In the one game without Shaheed, Olave's target share inched up to 30.8%.

The Atlanta Falcons' defense has started to slip after a hot start to the season as they've gotten shredded on early downs through the air in three of their past four games. They've also generally played much worse defense on the road, so I've got Olave at +170 to score on Sunday.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jacoby Brissett +550 View more odds in Sportsbook

I don't typically find value in touchdown bets when I like the under for a game. This is an exception, I think in part due to an underselling of Jacoby Brissett's battering-ram abilities.

There have been times during his career where Brissett was used as a sneak specialist even when he wasn't the team's starting quarterback. It actually happened earlier this year with the Arizona Cardinals. Back in Week 2 -- when Kyler Murray was healthy -- they brought in Brissett to pick up a 4th and 1, and he converted.

Brissett has just one touchdown since taking over as starter, but part of that is due to a lack of plays near the goal line. They've had six snaps at the one- or two-yard line across five games. One of those was a Brissett touchdown. If they wind up in that situation again as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars, there's a good chance Brissett can cash this bet.

