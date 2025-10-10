5 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Week 6's Sunday Main Slate

The Week 6 Sunday slate isn't short on storylines, and the FanDuel Picks main slate for Sunday's action has a lot of potential -- but also possibly a lot of wind in the mix.

How might that impact this week's FanDuel Picks slate?

Let's take a look at some of my favorite options for Week 6.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Week 6's Sunday Main Slate

Stefon Diggs More Than 60.5 Receiving Yards

Only one player in 2025 has had at least two games with a 40.0% target share, and well, of course, it's Stefon Diggs.

Diggs has seen 41.2% and 42.9% of the New England Patriots' targets in his last two games, respectively.

That's not really a fluke: it coincides with a role shift. From Weeks 1 to 3, Diggs ran half of the team's routes or fewer. In Weeks 4 and 5, he's spiked to 72.7% and 61.1%.

On the season, Diggs has averaged a robust 3.55 yards per route run with a target on 33.7% of his routes, well above the usual elite cutoff of 30.0%.

In a week with heavy wind risk in most of the outdoor games, the Patriots are indoors against the New Orleans Saints, who are pretty much league-average across the board against WRs.

Cooper Kupp Less Than 43.5 Receiving Yards

Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks are traveling across the country to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game with double-digit wind projections.

Not only that, but the Jaguars are also eighth-best in yards per route run and third-best by catch rate over expectation allowed to WRs.

Through five games with Seattle, Kupp is averaging 44.2 yards per game but with single-game outputs of 15, 90, 31, 26, and 59.

So, he's had less than this stat projection (43.5 receiving yards) in three of five games and now heads into a suboptimal matchup on paper.

Travis Etienne Less Than 64.5 Rushing Yards

Travis Etienne has been rejuvenated in 2025 (88.6 rushing yards per game) but has had some lopsided production in that department: 143, 71, 56, 124, and 49 yards, respectively.

Yes, that means he has had more than this stat projection of 64.5 rushing yards in three of five games to date.

However, he's slotting into a tough matchup against a Seahawks defense that is third-best by rushing yards over expectation per carry allowed to RBs (via NextGenStats).

They've let up just four carries of 10-plus yards to running backs (3.8% of RB carries faced, the second-lowest rate in the NFL).

The big plays just may not be there for Etienne this week.

Quinshon Judkins More Than 90.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

Quinshon Judkins' rookie season is off to an efficient start, as he has averaged 102.3 scrimmage yards per game, and that includes a game with just a 27.4% snap rate in his debut.

Since that first game, he has played between 54.5% and 58.2% of snaps in three straight contests. In those games with more extended run, Judkins has averaged 112.7 rushing plus receiving yards with outputs of 128, 95, and 115.

That means he's had more than this stat projection -- 90.5 rushing plus receiving yards -- in all three games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye, and the Cleveland Browns are at a travel disadvantage, as they come back from a London game in Week 5. So, the matchup isn't perfect.

With that said, the offense is clearly leaning on Judkins, who has averaged 2.7 targets per game in his last three, as well.

Patrick Mahomes More Than 28.5 Rushing Yards

So far in 2025, Patrick Mahomes has rushed for 57, 66, 2, 5, and 60 yards (38.0 per game). A bit all over the place, yeah?

Well, those games had pretty specific game scripts. They were essentially close loss, close loss, big win, big win, and close loss, respectively.

In those closer games, Mahomes has taken off often (6.3 carries for 61.0 yards per game).

This week, the 2-3 Kansas City Chiefs host the 4-1 Detroit Lions, so there are plenty of reasons to believe that Mahomes will tuck it and run often in a competitive game.

Not only that but the Lions operate in man coverage at the fourth-highest rate in the league and get pressure at the fourth-highest rate, as well.

Those are nice scrambling conditions for Mahomes to earn more than this stat projection of 28.5 rushing yards.

