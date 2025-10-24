5 Best NBA FanDuel Picks Plays for Friday 10/24/25

Ah, the NBA on a Friday night.

There are 12 games on the board, including two on Prime Video: the Boston Celtics at the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Are there any interesting FanDuel Picks from either of those two marquee games? Let's take a look at some of my favorite FanDuel Picks for Friday.

Today's Best FanDuel Picks NBA Plays

Paolo Banchero More Than 24.5 Points

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic host the Atlanta Hawks tonight with a 7:00 p.m. Eastern tip-off.

In his first game of the season, Banchero notched 24 points on 17 shot attempts in 35.4 minutes against the Miami Heat.

The Hawks represent a big pace-up opportunity for Banchero and Orlando -- as well as a more gettable defense.

Banchero's game has translated well against fast teams. Last season, he averaged 26.3 points in 22 contests against top-10 teams in pace.

Jalen Brunson Less Than 27.5 Points

In that Celtics/Knicks game we already mentioned, we have plenty of FanDuel Picks options, but perhaps Jalen Brunson's stat projection is too high at 27.5 points.

Brunson played 10 games against the Celtics last year, including the playoffs. He scored more than 27.5 points in just three of those games. And that's with averaging 36.5 minutes per game.

In his season opener, Brunson played 34.4 minutes and scored 23 points on 18 field goal attempts against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A scoring outburst is always possible for Brunson, but maybe tonight isn't the night.

Karl-Anthony Towns More Than 10.5 Rebounds

In that same game, Karl-Anthony Towns is in a pretty solid rebounding spot, as the center is up against a Boston team that was just better than average in rebounding rate last season (50.6%).

They got off to a weaker start on Wednesday in that department (49.0% rebounding rate) with their new roster.

Towns, in 10 games against Boston last year including the playoffs, averaged 12.4 rebounds per contest and had at least 11 in 7 of the 10.

KAT reeled in 11 boards in his opener this year, as well, across 31 minutes.

Anthony Davis More Than 11.5 Rebounds

Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks host the Washington Wizards tonight in a bounce-back opportunity for the home side after an opening loss on Wednesday.

In that game, Davis logged 13 rebounds in 32.5 minutes (0.40 per minute) against the San Antonio Spurs.

Tonight, Davis squares up with a team that was bottom-two by rebounding rate in 2024-25.

Washington is also a quicker team, which makes for a rebound-friendly situation for Davis.

Naz Reid More Than 1.5 Made Threes (Mild)

Naz Reid and the Timberwolves are on the road against the Lakers on Prime Video tonight.

Reid played 19.9 minutes in the opener and missed his only three-point attempt against the Portland Trail Blazers, who have been a good team at defending the three-point arc. Last season, they were fourth by opponent three-point attempt rate allowed.

On the flip side, the Lakers have been a weak defense by three-point attempt rate, ranking worse than average last year and letting up a woeful 51.3% three-point attempt rate in their opener against the Golden State Warriors.

More shots should be available for Reid tonight in an offense-friendly game.

