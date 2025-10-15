49ers vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 7 Sunday Night Football

The San Francisco 49ers versus the Atlanta Falcons is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

49ers vs Falcons Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (57.2%)

49ers vs Falcons Point Spread

The 49ers are 2.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The 49ers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -115 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Falcons Over/Under

The over/under for 49ers-Falcons on Oct. 19 is 47.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

49ers vs Falcons Moneyline

San Francisco is a -130 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +110 underdog on the road.

49ers vs Falcons Betting Trends

San Francisco is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The 49ers have played six games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

The Falcons' record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Atlanta is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

One Falcons game (out of five) has hit the over this season.

49ers vs Falcons Odds & Spread

