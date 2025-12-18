49ers vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16 Monday Night Football

The Monday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

49ers vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (59.8%)

49ers vs Colts Point Spread

The 49ers are 6.5-point favorites against the Colts. The 49ers are -104 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -118 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Colts Over/Under

The over/under for 49ers-Colts on Dec. 22 is 46.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

49ers vs Colts Moneyline

The 49ers vs Colts moneyline has the 49ers as a -295 favorite, while the Colts are a +240 underdog at home.

49ers vs Colts Betting Trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 9-5-0 this year.

The 49ers have covered every time (2-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The 49ers have played 14 games this season and eight of them have hit the over.

The Colts have eight wins in 14 contests against the spread this season.

Indianapolis is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

Out of 14 Colts games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth 49ers vs. Colts analysis on FanDuel Research.

49ers vs Colts Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-295) | IND: (+240)

SF: (-295) | IND: (+240) Spread: SF: -6.5 (-104) | IND: +6.5 (-118)

SF: -6.5 (-104) | IND: +6.5 (-118) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!