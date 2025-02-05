4 Under-the-Radar Players Who Could Impact Super Bowl LIX

With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, it goes without saying that there will be plenty of attention on players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Saquon Barkley, and Jalen Hurts on the offensive side of the ball. As for the defenses, Chris Jones and Jalen Carter are among the notable names that come to mind.

But what about the ancillary players who could make a difference in Sunday's pivotal showdown?

Besides the primary contributors on each roster, it typically takes a few unsung heroes to step up for a team to hoist the Lombardi trophy.

Before Super Bowl LIX kicks off, let's take a look at some under-the-radar players who could step up in the impending Chiefs-Eagles matchup.

Under-the-Radar Players for Super Bowl LIX: Chiefs vs. Eagles

Mike Caliendo, OL, Chiefs

Given their issues at protecting Patrick Mahomes' blindside earlier this season, the Chiefs elected to move Joe Thuney to left tackle in the latter part of the campaign, which led to better results. At the same time, rotating Thuney to left tackle has forced Mike Caliendo into the starting left guard spot ahead of a meeting with Jalen Carter and Philly's formidable defensive front.

According to PFF, Caliendo has allowed a team-high six pressures and one sack in Kansas City's first two postseason games. As a result, Caliendo has earned the third-worst pass-blocking grade (45.5) for the Chiefs in these playoffs, making him a likely target for Carter to line up across in the Super Bowl.

One way we've seen defenses make life difficult for Mahomes is by generating pressure in the interior and collapsing the pocket. If Kansas City wants to avoid having Carter and Philadelphia's pass-rushing unit dominate Sunday's contest, they'll need Caliendo to perform well at left guard.

The interior of KC's offensive line against Carter is one of the matchups to watch in the Super Bowl.

Drue Tranquill, LB, Chiefs

It's common sense that the Eagles would love to try to control the line of scrimmage and pound the rock plenty with Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. The fewer times Hurts needs to put the ball in the air, the better Philly will feel about their chances of securing a Super Bowl victory.

Taking that into account, Drue Tranquill figures to play a big role in the Chiefs' effort to contain Barkley and the Eagles' dynamic rushing attack.

Over Kansas City's two playoff games, Tranquill has logged 74% of the defensive snaps in both contests, and I expect him to be on the field a bit more as defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo stacks the box and dares Philadelphia to throw.

Additionally, Tranquill has earned the fifth-highest run defense grade (71.4) and most combined tackles and assists (12) on the Chiefs in these playoffs.

With Barkley running rampant on the three NFC teams the Eagles faced in the postseason thus far, Tranquill will need to make a major impact alongside Nick Bolton by making surefire tackles before Barkley and Hurts can reach the third level of the defense.

Nolan Smith, EDGE, Eagles

During the regular season, Nolan Smith registered the fourth-most pressures (31) and second-most sacks (6.5) on the Eagles' loaded roster. The second-year edge rusher has turned it up a notch in the postseason, totaling the second-most pressures (15) and most sacks (4) across Philly's three postseason games.

Along with needing Jalen Carter and the interior defenders to prevent Mahomes from having time to survey the field, the Eagles are going to need Smith to continue dominating off the edge. Considering that Jawaan Taylor has experienced more issues at right tackle for Kansas City than Thuney has at left tackle, Philly defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could rotate Smith and Josh Sweat against Taylor.

What makes stopping the Chiefs so difficult is Mahomes' ability to avoid sacks in addition to KC's efficiency on third downs. Whenever the Eagles get the Chiefs' offense in obvious passing situations and can unleash their best pass-rushing unit, it's going to be key for Smith to take advantage of his matchups.

Oren Burks, LB, Eagles

Sticking on the defensive side of the ball for the Eagles, Oren Burks figures to get plenty of run at inside linebacker with Nakobe Dean suffering a season-ending injury back in Week 16. In each of Philadelphia's last two playoff contests, Burks has played at least 90% of the defensive snaps.

Along with PFF handing Burks the sixth-worst run defense grade (57.9) on the Eagles in the playoffs, he's allowed 7 catches for 65 -- including 42 yards after the catch -- on 8 targets in coverage. Andy Reid is smart enough to know that Burks is someone the Chiefs will want to target with Travis Kelce and other pass catchers whenever they get an opportunity.

In addition to Burks needing to avoid being a liability in coverage, he -- along with the other front seven defenders in Philly's defense -- will also be tasked with keeping Mahomes contained in the pocket.

For the Eagles' defense to have a difference-making performance in Super Bowl LIX, it may come down to how Burks performs at inside linebacker.

