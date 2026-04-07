4 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/7/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are today's top MLB home run predictions?

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Kevin Gausman Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Gausman is the headline MLB odds arm for me. He he has opened 2026 with 21 strikeouts, no walks, only one run allowed over 12 innings and a 0.75. Against a dangerous Dodgers lineup, the risk is obvious, but the low total and Gausman’s current command make the over attractive.

Sandy Alcantara Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Alcantara looks fully back, which makes him one of the strongest strikeout prop bets on the Tuesday board. He has a 0.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 innings and seven strikeouts in one start and five in the other, plus a complete-game shutout against the White Sox on April 1. In a game with a total of 7.5 and Miami favored at home, he projects for enough innings volume to clear a modest number such as 5.5.

Cristopher Sánchez Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Cristopher Sanchez - Strikeouts Cristopher Sanchez Over Apr 8 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Among today’s mlb prop bets, Sánchez stands out because the matchup and form both line up. He is carrying a 0.79 ERA and 17 strikeouts he has struck out 10 hitters in his first 2026 start after posting 212 strikeouts in 2025. The Giants are 3-8 overall, 1-7 at home, and same-day Giants coverage says their offense has been among the worst in baseball early this season. That is exactly the profile I want for a strikeout prop over.

Jacob Misiorowski Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Misiorowski is one of the best upside MLB prop bets on pure stuff. He has 18 strikeouts over his first 11 innings this season, with a 2.45 ERA entering Boston. His raw bat-missing ability gives him a ceiling very few pitchers on this slate can match. This is a higher-volatility over than the Gausman or Alcantara plays, but it has major upside if Boston chases.

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