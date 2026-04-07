NBA Player Prop Picks Today: 3 Top Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 7

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Best NBA Player Props for Tuesday: NBA Prop Bets Today

It's a loaded Tuesday night slate with 10 NBA games on the board, and while plenty of big spreads make game-line betting tricky, there are plenty of prop options. Here are our top player prop picks for April 7.

NBA Player Prop Bet: LaMelo Ball Under 20.5 Points (-104)

Hornets at Celtics, 8:10 p.m. ET

LaMelo Ball - Points LaMelo Ball Under Apr 8 12:13am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This one is a fade on a tough matchup.

LaMelo Ball went under this points line in both of his previous head-to-head matchups with the Boston Celtics this season, scoring 18 and 19 points on combined shooting of just 38.8% in those contests. He's also gone under in three of his last four outings overall.

The Celtics allow the fewest points per game in the NBA -- in large part because their deliberate pace limits possessions and keeps scoring totals down league-wide.

Ball tends to be an attractive defensive target for Boston's versatile guard defenders, which could limit his minutes if foul trouble or inefficiency creeps in -- bad news for the Hornets as they try to claw their way into a top-six spot in the East.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Kawhi Leonard Over 3.5 Assists (+116)

Mavericks at Clippers, 10:40 p.m. ET

Kawhi Leonard - Assists Kawhi Leonard Over Apr 8 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is an appealing plus-money prop.

The Los Angeles Clippers need wins to lock up home-court advantage in the Play-In Tourney, so Leonard should be in full "do-everything" mode.

The Dallas Mavericks rank 24th in defensive rating and 27th in opponent points in the paint since the All-Star break -- a combination that should force the Mavericks to help frequently and leave Kawhi with open passing lanes against a porous Dallas D.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Kevin Durant Over 24.5 Points (-102)

Rockets at Suns, 11:10 p.m. ET

Kevin Durant - Points Kevin Durant Over Apr 8 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kevin Durant is as locked in as anyone in the league right now. He dropped 31 points in his most recent outing and has gone over this number in eight of his last ten games -- his best individual scoring stretch of the second half of the season.

His shooting efficiency has been elite, posting 55/45/84 splits throughout March and starting April at an even higher clip.

He's also faced the Phoenix Suns twice this season, scoring 26 and 28 in those contests. The Suns rank ninth in points allowed over their last 15 games, but there's simply no consistent answer for a player of Durant's caliber when he's this dialed in.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.