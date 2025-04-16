3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Wednesday 4/16/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils

Dylan Larkin +340

The Detroit Red Wings have two games left in the regular season. If their latest efforts are any indication, they intend to set the ice on fire. Detroit has scored 10 goals over its last two games, and another boisterous affair is expected in tonight’s clash versus the New Jersey Devils.

Undoubtedly, Dylan Larkin has been the club’s most valuable offensive contributor. He leads Red Wings forwards in most offensive categories, punctuated by his 11.5 scoring and 4.5 high-danger chances per game. While his output has been substantive, Larkin still operates below peak capacity.

With four points over his last four games, Larkin is making strides toward his expected on-ice goals-for total. Still, he remains short of the mark. The Wings forward is operating a few goals below that total, which is also reflected in his marginally below-average 0.997 PDO. Ongoing growth is anticipated to close out the regular season.

Larkin has seven shots over his last four games and has been a primary driver in scoring lately. Those trends carry him into tonight’s battle versus the Devils, and we expect him to maintain his output. As supported by our analysis, there is an edge in backing him to record two or more points.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens

Lane Hutson +440

Already, Lane Hutson has cemented his place in Montreal Canadiens lore. The Habs blueliner surpassed Chris Chelios for the most points by a rookie defenseman but has the chance to ratchet his total higher in the regular season finale versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hutson has been nothing short of sensational all season. The Calder Trophy favorite leads the team in virtually every analytics category, setting the bar in scoring and high-danger chances and contributing to his 54.6% expected goals-for rating. We should see the best Hutson has to offer versus the Hurricanes.

Carolina has been hemorrhaging chances recently. Their last three opponents have all eclipsed double digits, contributing to a 13.3 high-danger chances per game average. Moreover, they’ve been prone to scoring from opposing defensemen. Last time out, Morgan Rielly put up three assists versus the Canes, a standard that Hutson can replicate.

The Canadiens desperately need a win. We expect their best players to lead that way, including an outstanding effort from Hutson. We see immense value in backing him to record two or more points at the current price.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Winnipeg Jets

Trevor Zegras +380

Again, the Anaheim Ducks will wonder what could have been. Anaheim has missed out on the playoffs for the seventh straight season. Nevertheless, the Ducks have mounted some quality efforts to close the campaign. They have one more shot in Wednesday’s clash versus the Winnipeg Jets.

Trevor Zegras has rekindled his game-changing abilities down the stretch. The former ninth-overall draft pick has 11 points over his last 13 games, including five goals. His analytics profile points toward sustained success versus the Jets.

On the season, Zegras remains nine points below his expected goals-for total of 55.0. Still, the Ducks continue to deploy their franchise cornerstone in opportune conditions. He starts 64.1% of his shifts in the attacking zone while skating next to the Ducks’ top play-makers across all strengths.

While injuries limited his availability and effectiveness for most of the season, Zegras can go out on a high note. We like his chances of maintaining his current form and see value in backing him as an anytime goal scorer.

