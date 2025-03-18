3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 3/18/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Utah Hockey Club vs. Edmonton Oilers

While 86 points in 61 games would be a banner year for most NHLers, it has been a relatively quiet season by Connor McDavid standards. That downturn in production is likely to continue when the Edmonton Oilers host the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday night.

McDavid hasn’t dictated the pace as much as we’ve seen in years past, which is reflected in his recent performances. The three-time Hart Trophy winner has just six shots over his last four games, failing to record more than two in any of those outings. Moreover, he’ll face a stiffer-than-expected challenge trying to break through Utah’s defensive structure.

The NHL’s newest franchise has been playing exceptionally well in its own end recently. Utah has held three of its past four opponents to nine or fewer quality chances, resulting in an average of 6.0 chances per game.

Another stout defensive effort is anticipated in Edmonton as the Utah Hockey Club tries to slow down a struggling Oilers’ offense. As a result, we see an edge in backing McDavid to go under 2.5 shots at home.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have seemingly given up on this season. Once considered a playoff contender, the Nucks continue to fall further out of the playoff race. The Winnipeg Jets are the beneficiaries on Tuesday night, leaving value in backing Mark Scheifele as an any time goal scorer.

Scheifele continues to do a lot of the heavy lifting for the Jets, but it’s been a while since he’s been rewarded for his efforts. The Canadian leads Winnipeg’s forwards in scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 11.0 and 4.7, respectively. Further, he’s been peppering goalies lately, totaling 10 shots over his last five games. Still, Scheifele has been held out of the scoring column in each one of those contests.

The Jets continue to deploy their centerman almost exclusively in the attacking zone. Scheifele’s 71.4% offensive zone start rate is among the highest on the team, and he’s parlayed those additional opportunities into an NHL-best 24.1% shooting percentage.

Goaltending remains a limiting factor for the Canucks, and that puts them at a significant disadvantage against the high-flying Jets. Led by Scheifele, Winnipeg should score at will.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals

With everyone fawning over Alex Ovechkin in his pursuit of the all-time goal-scoring record, sharp bettors should turn to another future Hall of Famer. Patrick Kane leads his Detroit Red Wings into a clash versus the Washington Capitals with an easily attainable points prop.

All these years later, Kane remains an uncontainable offensive force. So far this season, the former Hart Trophy winner has a 58.5% scoring chance rating and a 57.6% high-danger chance rating while starting 74.3% of his shifts in the opponents' end. More importantly, those production metrics have grown over his recent sample.

Kane’s usage is on the rise. The Red Wings' forward has played north of 20 minutes in each of his last two outings, yielding eight shots on net. Since the start of the month, that’s become a more common standard. Kane has 29 shots in eight games, exceeding four shots on goal in all but two of those matchups.

Buoyed by a five-point effort last week, Kane has totaled 11 points across the eight-game sample. With the Wings continuing their playoff hunt, we’re anticipating another team-leading performance from Kane. Naturally, there’s an edge in backing him to surpass 0.5 points versus the Capitals.

